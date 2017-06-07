Ohio Agency Seeks Adjustments To No-bid Contract Process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio agency under scrutiny for its awarding of no-bid contracts is proposing an alternative way of selecting some vendors.

The Department of Administrative Services will seek state Controlling Board approval Monday to exempt it and other state agencies from competitive selection in certain cases, but with new protections.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2sD0csz) that the request calls for obtaining at least three price quotes from among 500-plus pre-qualified suppliers. If two or fewer bids are received or if only one company can provide the product or service, the contract could still be awarded through the unbid process.

The proposal follows scrutiny by state legislators and authorities after a Dispatch investigation. The newspaper found the agency sometimes ignored internal policy and analysts to questionably award millions in no-bid IT contracts.

