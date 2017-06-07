Ohio Police Shoot, Wound Man With Baseball Bat

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has shot and wounded a baseball-bat wielding man at an Ohio homeless shelter.

Police say the unidentified man had entered the Refuge of Hope Ministries homeless shelter in Canton Tuesday and begun to make threats. Police Chief Bruce Lawver says the man was shot twice in the abdomen after the situation escalated.

The man has been transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say they are not ready to identify the officer or suspect involved in the shooting.

Residents were allowed to return to the shelter after the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

