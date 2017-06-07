Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police Chief Faults Officer’s Actions In Encounter With Teen

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland police chief says an officer mishandled an encounter at a library that led to a teenage girl’s jaw being broken and the filing of an excessive force lawsuit.

Lakewood Police Chief O’Malley says in a statement posted Tuesday on the city’s website that an internal investigation resulted in the officer receiving a 40-hour unpaid suspension and being prohibited from working off-duty employment. The encounter with the teen occurred last November at a Lakewood library.

The teen’s mother filed a federal lawsuit Monday. The complaint says police delayed getting the teen medical help after the officer put her in a headlock and fell on her while trying to force her out of the building during a disagreement.

The city says it will more fully respond to the lawsuit.

