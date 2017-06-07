Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Rascal Flatts To Perform Anthem Before Game 3 Of NBA Finals

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rascal Flatts will sing the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The platinum-selling country music trio performed the anthem during Cleveland’s appearance in the 2015 Finals against Golden State, which lead this year’s series 2-0 heading into Wednesday night’s game.

Two of the group’s members, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox, are from Ohio.

Cavaliers fans are hoping the group can bring luck to the team, which bounced back after being drubbed in the first two games of the Finals last year to win Game 3 by 30 points.

