Second Man Arrested In Killing Of Driver After Boy Struck

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky authorities have arrested a second suspect in the slaying of a man who struck a 4-year-old boy with his car in Cincinnati.

Twenty-five-year-old Deonte Baber is jailed in Kenton County after his arrest Tuesday. Records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.

A grand jury indicted Baber and the boy’s father, 24-year-old Jamall Killings, for murder in Jamie Urton’s death in March. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said Killings’ son was accidentally struck by Urton’s car when the child ran into the street. He said surveillance video shows Killings beating Urton and Baber shooting at him.

Deters said race played a role in the slaying. The suspects are black. Urton was white.

Killings’ attorney says his client wasn’t involved in the shooting. The boy’s injuries weren’t serious.

