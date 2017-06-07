Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Trump Heads To Ohio To Talk Infrastructure

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will discuss his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation’s crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Ohio Wednesday.

The president will deliver remarks at the Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati. He’s expected to press efforts to repair the nation’s aging levees, dams, locks and ports, as well as his larger infrastructure aims.

The speech comes as the White House tries to push past a series of distractions and focus on Trump’s legislative agenda.

The White House has yet to detail specifics of the plan, but hopes to finance improvements using public-private partnerships.

