USA Football Introduces New Developmental Youth Program

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Football is introducing a new developmental pilot program in 11 youth leagues this fall.

Participants in leagues will play on a 40-yard by 35-yard field and with six to eight players on each team. The program is designed to help flag football players become more acclimated to tackle football.

Offensive and defensive linemen will start each play in a two-point stance. Players will compete at multiple positions, and there will be no special team plays.

USA Football believes the skill development will be similar to youth baseball leagues.

The cities using the program are Austin, Texas, and Frisco, Texas; Cleveland; Indianapolis and Westfield, Indiana; Lakewood, Colorado; Lexington, Kentucky; Oregon City, Oregon; Philadelphia; Smyrna, Georgia and Yaphank, New York.

For more NFL coverage: and

