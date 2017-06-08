Couple Plead To Charges In 2-year-old’s Shooting Death

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Ohio girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother have pleaded to misdemeanor charges in the death.

Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Wednesday in a Toledo courtroom for failing to secure a handgun. Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Johnson pleaded no contest to obstruction of official business for lying to police and cleaning up evidence from the shooting.

Turhan Johnson told the judge Wednesday he left a handgun in his pocket when he returned home from a 14-hour security guard shift in December and went to sleep. He says the sound of a gunshot awakened him. The couple’s daughter, Journi, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Turhan Johnson’s attorney declined to comment Thursday. Kayla Johnson’s attorney didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

