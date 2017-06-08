Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Shot By Ohio Officer At Shelter In Critical Condition

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man shot by police at a homeless shelter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The (Canton) Repository reports ( ) that Canton police on Wednesday identified the man as 47-year-old Kevin Jones. Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen after refusing to drop a baseball bat.

Police have yet to identify the officer, who was providing security at the shelter. A police statement says Jones made “threatening movements” toward the officer with the bat.

Jones wasn’t staying at the shelter. Witnesses say he may have been living in a nearby abandoned warehouse.

Refuge of Hope is Stark County’s lone homeless shelter for men and offers free meals to the public.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company