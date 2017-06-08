Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

McDermott Staying At Creighton, Not Taking Job At Ohio State

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he is staying with the Bluejays after a report he was offered the job at Ohio State.

ESPN first reported Wednesday night that McDermott met with Ohio State officials on Wednesday and was offered the job, which opened Monday when resigned.

McDermott Thursday, “I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton…..and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha!”

McDermott is 166-82 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays started 18-1 last season, finished 25-10 and were ranked as high as No. 7.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company