McDermott Staying At Creighton, Not Taking Job At Ohio State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he is staying with the Bluejays after a report he was offered the job at Ohio State.

ESPN first reported Wednesday night that McDermott met with Ohio State officials on Wednesday and was offered the job, which opened Monday when resigned.

McDermott Thursday, “I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton…..and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha!”

McDermott is 166-82 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays started 18-1 last season, finished 25-10 and were ranked as high as No. 7.

