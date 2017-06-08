Ohio Interior Designer Gets Prison For Tax Evasion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio interior designer has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for failing to claim $600,000 in income from a project authorities say included fraudulent invoices.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) a federal judge in Columbus considered 63-year Connie Christy’s cancer diagnosis when sentencing the New Albany woman Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a sentence of two years. Christy must spend four months in a halfway house after leaving prison and pay $124,000 in taxes.

Christy pleaded guilty to tax evasion last June after being indicted in 2015 on 44 counts including wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors have said Christy couldn’t provide receipts for the nearly $1.6 million she billed a client.p(

Christy has said she did nothing wrong but didn’t want to go through a trial.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments