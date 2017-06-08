Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio State Officer Awarded For Stopping School Attack

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year has received an award for his actions.

WBNS-TV reports ( ) OSU officer Alan Horujko has received the Steven Michael Smith Valor Award from the Ohio Tactical Officers Association. The award is named for a Columbus officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

On its website, the association says the award is presented to those who “distinguish oneself or themselves through valorous actions.”

Horujko shot and killed 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan in November after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and attacked people with a knife. Horujko’s actions were cleared by a grand jury in May.

Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company