Police Seek To Question Man After 16-year-old Fatally Shot

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has been fatally shot in northwest Ohio and an 18-year-old man is wanted for questioning.

Lima police haven’t identified the 16-year-old, whose body was found collapsed on a sidewalk late Tuesday in Lima, a city about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo.

The Lima News reports ( ) that police say it appears the teen was trying to walk to the hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old’s family says he is willing to speak with detectives. Police say they don’t know where he is.

