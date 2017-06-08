Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Seek To Question Man After 16-year-old Fatally Shot

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has been fatally shot in northwest Ohio and an 18-year-old man is wanted for questioning.

Lima police haven’t identified the 16-year-old, whose body was found collapsed on a sidewalk late Tuesday in Lima, a city about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south of Toledo.

The Lima News reports ( ) that police say it appears the teen was trying to walk to the hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old’s family says he is willing to speak with detectives. Police say they don’t know where he is.

___

Information from: The Lima News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company