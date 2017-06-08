Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prince Day Celebration Brings Fans To Rock Hall Of Fame

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prince hasn’t been forgotten by fans in Cleveland, home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) that around 400 people clad in purple showed up to participate Wednesday in a “Prince Day” celebration at the downtown museum. Fans showed off their best dance moves and rocked out during an air guitar contest to songs including “When Doves Cry.”

The celebration came on Prince’s date of birth. Organizers were careful to not refer to it as a birthday out of respect for the artist’s faith as a Jehovah’s Witness, whose practitioners don’t celebrate birthdays.

Kathryn Metz, manager of community and family programs for the Rock Hall, says Prince is a cultural icon who was important to everyone.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company