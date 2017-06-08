Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prosecutor: Police Shooting In Traffic Stop Clearly Murder

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor has told Ohio jurors that evidence will show that the 2015 police shooting of a black unarmed motorist was clearly murder, while the defense attorney says the white officer shot to “stop the threat.”

Attorney Stewart Mathews for Ray Tensing said in his opening statement Thursday that the former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

But Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid (de-GRAF’-in-reed) said evidence including body camera video will show Tensing wasn’t trapped. She said he disregarded his police training during the traffic stop.

Nine white jurors and three black jurors were seated Wednesday in Tensing’s retrial in Hamilton County. His first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company