Blue Jackets Sign G Korpisalo To 2-year Contract Extension

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old Korpisalo was a backup last season to All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky. The native of Finland was 7-5-1 with a 2.88 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games.

Under the deal announced Friday, Korpisalo will be paid $700,000 in 2017-18 and $1.1 million in 2018-19.

He is 23-16-5 with a 2.68 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 45 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He also played a key role in the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters Calder Cup championship in 2016.

The Blue Jackets also signed forward Zac Dalpe and defenseman Dean Kukan to minor-league contracts.

