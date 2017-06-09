Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Restriction Gets 4th Try In Ohio

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A near-ban on all abortions has been reintroduced in Ohio for the fourth consecutive legislative session after its last attempt ended in a governor’s veto.

The bill would ban the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Supporters of the legislation view the so-called heartbeat bill as an opportunity to draw the legal challenge that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

Opponents say it’s unconstitutional, a concern raised even by Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

The bill failed to gain traction twice before. It reached Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) desk on its third try and was vetoed.

Kasich’s office on Thursday declined to comment on pending legislation.

