Governors Break Ground On $75M US Olympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held in Colorado for an Olympic museum in Colorado that will include a Hall of Fame and make mention of every athlete who has competed for the U.S. team.

Attending the ceremony Friday were Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Ohio Gov. Dick Celeste.

The U.S. Olympic Museum will cost $75 million and is set to open in 2019, blocks from the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters and a short drive from the Olympic Training Center.

This will be the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. Lake Placid has a small museum that commemorates the two Winter Games held in New York.

Comments

comments