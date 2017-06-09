Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Illinois Man On Trial In Ohio In Ex-girlfriend's Slaying

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Illinois man on trial for aggravated murder and kidnapping became vengeful after his girlfriend ordered him to move out.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told jurors in opening statements Thursday that Kimberly Thomas paid the bills while Terry Froman didn’t work. He said Froman warned he’d make the nurse lose everything after she told him to move.

The 34-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky, woman was found in September 2014 naked and fatally shot in Froman’s vehicle along Interstate 75 in southwest Ohio. Froman also is accused of killing Thomas’ 17-year-old son earlier that day in Kentucky.

Defense attorney Perry Ancona told the jury Froman won’t deny causing Thomas’ death, but said evidence will show “mitigating factors.”

Froman, 43, of Brookport, Illinois, could face the death penalty if convicted.

