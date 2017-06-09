Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Over Parking Space Surrenders

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a neighbor in Cleveland during a dispute over a parking space has turned himself in to police.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) 34-year-old Matthew Leach, of Cleveland, was wanted on an aggravated murder charge. He surrendered Tuesday. Leach is in jail after a judge set a $250,000 bond during a court appearance Thursday.

Police say Leach shot 28-year-old Rocko Green in front of Green’s girlfriend and young son around 2:45 a.m. October 26 after an argument about a parking space in front of the east side apartment building where they lived.

Court records allege Leach shot Green in the abdomen and say Green, who had a concealed carry license, returned fire.

An online court docket doesn’t indicate whether Leach has an attorney.

Information from: cleveland.com,

