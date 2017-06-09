Ohio State Hires Butler Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has hired Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann to be its next head coach.

Ohio State announced Holtmann’s hiring Friday morning and plans a news conference Monday to formally introduce him. He’ll be paid about $3 million annually.

Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, has been at the Indianapolis school for the past three years and took the team to the NCAA Tournament each year, with the Bulldogs reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

The 45-year-old Holtmann led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in his three seasons as head coach, including a 25-9 mark in 2016-17.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta on Monday after two disappointing seasons, an exodus of players and some recruiting losses.

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

