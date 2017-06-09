Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Patriots Sign DE Rivers, Highest Selection In 2017 Class

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed third-round draft pick Derek Rivers.

The team announced the signing Friday. A defensive end out of Youngstown State, Rivers was the Patriots’ highest selection in April’s draft at 83rd overall.

With his signing, New England now has signed all four members of its 2017 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers is expected to be used as a pass rusher, filling the voids created by the trade of Chandler Jones last offseason and the departure of edge rusher Chris Long in free agency this spring.

Rivers was a two-time All-American and finished his collegiate career with 41 sacks.

___

For more NFL coverage: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company