Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Testimony Resumes In Ohio Police Shooting Retrial

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed orders.

Testimony will continue Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid (de-GRAF’-in-reed) said Thursday during opening statements that Tensing disregarded police training by sticking his arm inside DuBose’s vehicle.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews says that Tensing’s arm was stuck inside the car and that he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company