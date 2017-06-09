The Latest: Jefferson Says Cavs Know All About Comebacks

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

The Cleveland Cavaliers know something about historic comebacks.

They need another one, starting Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

No NBA team had overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals until LeBron James and the Cavs did it a year ago, storming back and stunning defending champion Golden State. The Warriors failed to crown a regular season in which they set a record with 73 wins.

No team has ever recovered from the 3-0 deficit facing the Cavaliers this year. Teams are 0-126 in the same situation.

Still, veteran guard Richard Jefferson said following Friday’s shootaround the Cavs aren’t giving up or giving in. He said “most of the guys in our locker room have done something that’s never been done in the history of the game of basketball. We understand the task is large, we understand the task has not been done before.”

Jefferson said the Cavs are not guaranteeing four victories in a row.

He said they are going to come out as a confident group, play hard and give themselves a chance in Game 4.

“Then go on to the next game,” Jefferson said, “and then go on to the next game and see what happens.”

Steve Kerr hasn’t talked to any of the old-timers who say their teams would have beaten his Golden State Warriors.

But he sarcastically responded to them Friday before Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying they were right and “they would all kill us.”

With the Warriors unbeaten in the postseason and a victory away from a second title in three years, a number of former players have said their teams would have beaten them. Magic Johnson has said that his Lakers would probably have even done it in a sweep.

Kerr mockingly agreed, saying after the Warriors’ shootaround that “the game gets worse as time goes on” and “players are less talented than they used to be.”

He added: “The guys in the ’50s would have destroyed everybody.”

