The Latest: Kerr Cracks That Old-timers Would Kill Warriors

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Steve Kerr hasn’t talked to any of the old-timers who say their teams would have beaten his Golden State Warriors.

But he sarcastically responded to them Friday before Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying they were right and “they would all kill us.”

With the Warriors unbeaten in the postseason and a victory away from a second title in three years, a number of former players have said their teams would have beaten them. Magic Johnson has said that his Lakers would probably have even done it in a sweep.

Kerr mockingly agreed, saying after the Warriors’ shootaround that “the game gets worse as time goes on” and “players are less talented than they used to be.”

He added: “The guys in the ’50s would have destroyed everybody.”

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

