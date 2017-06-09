Vermont Culinary Institute Merging With Ohio Design College

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is merging with Ohio’s VM College of Art and Design.

Institute President Milan Milasinovic, who also is president of the Cleveland school, said both schools have rich histories as pioneers in their fields and both will benefit from the merger.

Milasinovic says he doesn’t anticipate any changes in leadership or staff at NECI, and the cooking school’s campus will not be moving from Montpelier “for the time being.”

“My goal for both schools is to grow them organically, foster their strengths and move together creating a symbiotic relationship that will benefit the students, staff and communities in Cleveland and Montpelier,” Milasinovic said in a Thursday statement.

The merger will allow the schools to share resources, including virtual classrooms for general education and business courses, information technology services, finance and accounting, student services and recruitment.

Enrollment at NECI, which was founded in 1980, has fallen from about 800 in 1999 to about 250 currently. The Cleveland school, founded in 1966 by fashion designer Virginia Marti, has an average yearly enrollment of between 180 and 200 students.

The colleges began collaborating this spring as VMCAD departments work to develop redesign plans for the interior of the Institute’s restaurant La Brioche, NECI uniforms and NECI marketing materials.

