Vermont’s New England Culinary Institute Merging

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is merging with the VM College of Art and Design of Cleveland, Ohio.

NECI President Milan Milasinovic said both schools have rich histories as pioneers in their fields. He says both schools will benefit from the merger.

Milasinovic says there are no anticipated changes in leadership or staff at NECI. The cooking school’s campus will not be moving from Montpelier “for the time being.”

The merger will allow the schools to share resources.

The colleges began collaborating in several areas this spring as VMCAD departments work to develop redesign plans for the interior of NECI’s Montpelier restaurant La Brioche, NECI uniforms and NECI marketing materials.

