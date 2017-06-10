Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 Children Killed After Car Avoids Deer, Hit By Truck

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland.

The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children’s ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville.

The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid.

All five occupants of the car were taken to a Cleveland hospital, where the children were pronounced dead. The patrol says the adults and other child received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company