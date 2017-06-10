Bailout Of 2 Ohio Nuclear Plants Stalling At Statehouse

CLEVELAND (AP) — A proposed bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.

An Ohio Senate committee has held its fourth hearing on a plan that could lead to $300 million in new charges annually for FirstEnergy customers. The committee has yet to vote on the proposal.

A House committee last month suspended testimony because of protests by consumer, business and energy groups.

The Plain Dealer ( ) reports that much of the testimony submitted to lawmakers opposes the proposal.

The plan calls for a special charge for FirstEnergy’s Ohio customers the company says is needed to secure the future of its aging Davis-Besse (BES’-ee) and Perry nuclear plants in northern Ohio.

The two plants combine to generate 14 percent of Ohio’s electricity.

