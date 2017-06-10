Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Gypsy Moth Spraying Set To Begin In Ohio

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is beginning its annual campaign to control the state’s gypsy moth population.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) spraying has started this week in central and southeast Ohio. Planes will be covering nearly 75,000 acres with pheromone droplets.

Officials say the overpowering scent from the spray is used by the moths during mating season and will prevent males from finding partners. Department of Agriculture officials say the spray is organic and doesn’t harm animals or humans.

The gypsy moth is an invasive species that feeds on over 300 types of trees and shrubs. Trees attacked by the moths sustain permanent damage and sometimes die.

Officials say there’s been progress in controlling the moths since spraying began in 2009.

