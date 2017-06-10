Ohio Daybook
Saturday, Jun. 10 9:00 AM Restore Annual Fatherhood Walk
Location: Central Catholic High School, 2550 Cherry St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.restorefathers.org/
Contacts: Mark Robinson Restore, Inc restorefathers@aol.com 1 419 377 1488
Saturday, Jun. 10 – Monday, Jun. 12 11:00 AM TNNA NeedleArts Summer Trade Show – TNNA NeedleArts Summer Trade Show bringing together individuals from the counted thread, crochet, embroidery, knitting, needlepoint, and spinning and weaving segment groups
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.tnna.org/ https://twitter.com/TNNAorg
Contacts: TBD
Saturday, Jun. 10 12:00 PM People’s Climate Rally in Cincinnati – People’s Climate Rally in Cincinnati, to ‘stand for the environment and fight policies that contribute to climate change’
Location: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati
Contacts: Carla Walker Think Big Strategies carla@thinkbigstrategies.com 1 617 388 4509
Saturday, Jun. 10 1:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano hosts Community Hours
Location: Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 5081 Carbondale Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
Sunday, Jun. 11 – Tuesday, Jun. 13 Ohio State Board of Education meeting
Location: Double Tree Hotel, Capital Club, 50 South Front St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation
Contacts: Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959
Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Ohio state legislators participate in Citizens Town Hall on the state budget – Ohio state Sen. Cecil Thomas, state Rep. Brigid Kelly, Madisonville Community Council President Luke Brockmeier, and Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled Executive Director Susan Brown Knight participate in a Citizen Town Hall, with discussions on ‘how the state budget impacts the Cincinnati area, where the budget process stands right now, and what residents can do to influence the state budget process in Columbus in a positive and productive way’
Location: Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati forourfuturefund.org
Contacts: Daniel van Hoogstraten For Our Future Action Fund dvanhoog@forourfuturefund.org
Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Ohio state Rep. Alicia Reece hosts Healthcare Town Hall meeting
Location: Greater Cincinnati Urban League, 3458 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Office of Rep.Alicia Reece 1 614 466 1308
Monday, Jun. 12 8:00 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther presents Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shannon Hardin present the Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award and light up City Hall in a rainbow of colors to honor Columbus Pride Week. This year’s recipients are BRAVO Founder Gloria McCauley, and Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade Chair Linda Schuler
Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Monday, Jun. 12 Marathon Petroleum: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Pamela K. Beall Marathon Petroleum Investor Relations pkbeall@marathonpetroleum.com 1 419 429 5640
Monday, Jun. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751
