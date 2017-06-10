Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 10.

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 10 9:00 AM Restore Annual Fatherhood Walk

Location: Central Catholic High School, 2550 Cherry St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.restorefathers.org/

Contacts: Mark Robinson Restore, Inc restorefathers@aol.com 1 419 377 1488

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 10 – Monday, Jun. 12 11:00 AM TNNA NeedleArts Summer Trade Show – TNNA NeedleArts Summer Trade Show bringing together individuals from the counted thread, crochet, embroidery, knitting, needlepoint, and spinning and weaving segment groups

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.tnna.org/ https://twitter.com/TNNAorg

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 10 12:00 PM People’s Climate Rally in Cincinnati – People’s Climate Rally in Cincinnati, to ‘stand for the environment and fight policies that contribute to climate change’

Location: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati

Contacts: Carla Walker Think Big Strategies carla@thinkbigstrategies.com 1 617 388 4509

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 10 1:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano hosts Community Hours

Location: Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 5081 Carbondale Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 11 – Tuesday, Jun. 13 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Double Tree Hotel, Capital Club, 50 South Front St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959

——————–

Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Ohio state legislators participate in Citizens Town Hall on the state budget – Ohio state Sen. Cecil Thomas, state Rep. Brigid Kelly, Madisonville Community Council President Luke Brockmeier, and Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled Executive Director Susan Brown Knight participate in a Citizen Town Hall, with discussions on ‘how the state budget impacts the Cincinnati area, where the budget process stands right now, and what residents can do to influence the state budget process in Columbus in a positive and productive way’

Location: Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati forourfuturefund.org

Contacts: Daniel van Hoogstraten For Our Future Action Fund dvanhoog@forourfuturefund.org

——————–

Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Ohio state Rep. Alicia Reece hosts Healthcare Town Hall meeting

Location: Greater Cincinnati Urban League, 3458 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Office of Rep.Alicia Reece 1 614 466 1308

——————–

Monday, Jun. 12 8:00 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther presents Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Councilmember Shannon Hardin present the Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award and light up City Hall in a rainbow of colors to honor Columbus Pride Week. This year’s recipients are BRAVO Founder Gloria McCauley, and Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade Chair Linda Schuler

Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

——————–

Monday, Jun. 12 Marathon Petroleum: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Pamela K. Beall Marathon Petroleum Investor Relations pkbeall@marathonpetroleum.com 1 419 429 5640

——————–

Monday, Jun. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

_____

