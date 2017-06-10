Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Man Charged With Murder For Killing Estranged Wife

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged with murder for shooting his estranged wife in Columbus two days after she filed for a divorce.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge denied bond Saturday for 43-year-old Fernando Romero, of Columbus. Police say he shot and killed Lucia Romero at the family’s home Thursday. She died at a hospital Friday.

A man driving by the home called 911 after hearing a woman’s screams and three gunshots. One of the couple’s three children also called 911.

Online court records don’t indicate if Romero has an attorney.

Lucia Romero filed for divorce in Franklin County on Tuesday. The couple married in 1999.

The Columbus Dispatch reports it’s the city’s 58th homicide this year. That compares with 39 for the same period last year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company