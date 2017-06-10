Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police Train With Unruly “zombies” At Ohio Conference

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Police officers got some help from the undead during a crowd-management training course in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) a couple dozen “zombie” volunteers threw water bottles, blocked doorways and tossed insults at officers as they weaved around cones on bicycles at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

The training was held during the International Police Mountain Bike Association Conference at Ohio Wesleyan University outside Columbus. The zombie-involved exercise was intended to teach officers how to manage crowds at festivals or during civil disorder.

Zombie volunteer Courtney Pickett says her favorite part was throwing water bottles, something she wouldn’t get to do in the non-zombie world.

The weeklong conference ends Saturday.

