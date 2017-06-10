Previous Story
Rangers 6, Nationals 3, 11 Innings,
Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
DP_Texas 1, Washington 1. LOB_Texas 4, Washington 7. 2B_DeShields (6), Gallo (9), Mazara (14), B.Harper (15), Drew (2). HR_Choo (8), Chirinos (7), Lind (5). SB_DeShields 2 (12), Choo (5), Andrus (15), Beltre (1). CS_Andrus (5), M.Taylor (2). SF_Rendon (1).
M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_4:14. A_32,157 (41,418).