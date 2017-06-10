Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rangers 6, Nationals 3, 11 Innings,

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DP_Texas 1, Washington 1. LOB_Texas 4, Washington 7. 2B_DeShields (6), Gallo (9), Mazara (14), B.Harper (15), Drew (2). HR_Choo (8), Chirinos (7), Lind (5). SB_DeShields 2 (12), Choo (5), Andrus (15), Beltre (1). CS_Andrus (5), M.Taylor (2). SF_Rendon (1).

M.Perez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Leclerc pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_4:14. A_32,157 (41,418).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company