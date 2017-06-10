State Senators Say Anti-hazing Law May Be Too Narrow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state senators are reviewing the state’s anti-hazing statute amid concerns the law needs to be broadened.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Kevin Bacon, a Minerva Park Republican, tells the Dayton Daily News ( ) he wants to revisit language that appears to restrict hazing prosecutions to the time of initiation into an organization. He says hazing doesn’t occur only when someone joins a group.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a Cincinnati Democrat who serves on the committee, agrees the law should be reviewed.

Their concerns follow the death earlier this year of a Penn State student who was seeking to join a fraternity and a hazing lawsuit filed against the University of Dayton.

The current hazing law classified as a fourth-degree misdemeanor hasn’t been changed since 1983.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments