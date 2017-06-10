Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

University Trustees Cut $30M From Budget, Plan Layoffs

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University trustees have voted to cut $31 million from the university’s fiscal 2018 budget and will lay off more than 50 employees to deal with a projected deficit.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) trustees voted Thursday on the university’s $284 million budget. The layoffs are included in a plan to save around $14 million by eliminating 189 positions. Layoff notices are expected to be sent next week.

The university’s interim president and a vice president for business and finance say the budget cuts should have been deeper. President Curtis McCray says additional cuts will be needed during the 2018 fiscal year.

Wright State has about 18,000 students at its main campus near Dayton and satellite campus in Celina.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company