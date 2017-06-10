University Trustees Cut $30M From Budget, Plan Layoffs

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University trustees have voted to cut $31 million from the university’s fiscal 2018 budget and will lay off more than 50 employees to deal with a projected deficit.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) trustees voted Thursday on the university’s $284 million budget. The layoffs are included in a plan to save around $14 million by eliminating 189 positions. Layoff notices are expected to be sent next week.

The university’s interim president and a vice president for business and finance say the budget cuts should have been deeper. President Curtis McCray says additional cuts will be needed during the 2018 fiscal year.

Wright State has about 18,000 students at its main campus near Dayton and satellite campus in Celina.

