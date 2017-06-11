Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Columbus Changing Zoning Laws For Medical Marijuana Growers

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city is opening its arms to medical marijuana growers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) Columbus is changing zoning laws to accommodate cannabis cultivators and has already signed off on six businesses seeking approval from Ohio to obtain one of the state’s 24 medical marijuana grow licenses.

A city zoning officials says Columbus plans to allow indoor grow facilities in manufacturing districts. The city also will consider where dispensaries can sell cannabis products in the zoning changes.

Columbus officials have been supportive of Ohio’s new medical marijuana law that allows doctors to recommend cannabis to patients with at least one of 21 qualifying medical conditions. Medical marijuana is supposed to become available by September 2018.

Some central Ohio cities have passed moratoriums to keep out medical marijuana businesses.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

