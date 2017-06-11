Fentanyl Exposure A Big Concern For Police, Lab Technicians

CINCINNATI (AP) — Law enforcement officers, lab technicians and other professionals who could accidentally come in contact with powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl are taking extra precautions.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports ( ) safety forces are carrying protective gloves and masks and keep the opioid reversal drug naloxone available to counteract exposure to fentanyl and other drugs that can prove fatal even in tiny amounts.

Cincinnati police K9 handlers have been trained how to administer naloxone on their dogs.

The presence of fentanyl also has led to changes in how officers and crime technicians work crime scenes.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco says county crime lab employees are vigilant about potential exposure and wear gloves and masks. She says doctors at the lab are prepared to treat workers with injectable naloxone.

