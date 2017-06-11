Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Fentanyl Exposure A Big Concern For Police, Lab Technicians

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Law enforcement officers, lab technicians and other professionals who could accidentally come in contact with powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl are taking extra precautions.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports ( ) safety forces are carrying protective gloves and masks and keep the opioid reversal drug naloxone available to counteract exposure to fentanyl and other drugs that can prove fatal even in tiny amounts.

Cincinnati police K9 handlers have been trained how to administer naloxone on their dogs.

The presence of fentanyl also has led to changes in how officers and crime technicians work crime scenes.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco says county crime lab employees are vigilant about potential exposure and wear gloves and masks. She says doctors at the lab are prepared to treat workers with injectable naloxone.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company