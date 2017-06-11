Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
International League

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 0

Pawtucket 3, Buffalo 2

Indianapolis 9, Columbus 3

Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4

Rochester 6, Syracuse 5

Norfolk 6, Durham 2

Toledo 7, Louisville 2

No games scheduled

Pawtucket at Syracuse, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

