International League
Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 0
Pawtucket 3, Buffalo 2
Indianapolis 9, Columbus 3
Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4
Rochester 6, Syracuse 5
Norfolk 6, Durham 2
Toledo 7, Louisville 2
No games scheduled
Pawtucket at Syracuse, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.