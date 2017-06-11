Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Judge Rules Taxpayer Suit Over Water System Can Go Forward

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ruled that a taxpayer lawsuit against companies involved in building a northern Ohio water system can proceed.

The Sandusky Register reports ( ) visiting Judge Richard McMonagle ruled last week on the lawsuit seeking $21 million — the cost of building the water system 15 years ago.

The suit claims shoddy construction has led to cracked and broken pipes in a section of the system serving about 1,300 customers in rural Erie County.

Attorneys for the companies argue construction quality exceeded industry standards.

The newspaper found that Erie County commissioners in 2015 were aware of problems but didn’t address them. Two of the three current commissioners are supportive of the lawsuit and hope it will uncover what happened.

