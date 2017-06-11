Ohio Pizzeria Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Under Building

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A small village in central Ohio has demolished a popular pizzeria after a sinkhole opened up beneath the building.

WBNS-TV reports ( ) Sprankle’s Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot deep sinkhole appeared Friday morning causing the first floor to partially collapse.

Sprankle’s has been a staple in Crooksville for 47 years. While crews prepared to demolish the building, employees and community members salvaged as much food and equipment as they could. Crooksville is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Owner Roger Sprankle told WBNS the sinkhole might have been caused by having a creek on one side of the building and a rail line on the other.

The village will pay for the demolition because the business had no insurance.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments