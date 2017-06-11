Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Pizzeria Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Under Building

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A small village in central Ohio has demolished a popular pizzeria after a sinkhole opened up beneath the building.

WBNS-TV reports ( ) Sprankle’s Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot deep sinkhole appeared Friday morning causing the first floor to partially collapse.

Sprankle’s has been a staple in Crooksville for 47 years. While crews prepared to demolish the building, employees and community members salvaged as much food and equipment as they could. Crooksville is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Owner Roger Sprankle told WBNS the sinkhole might have been caused by having a creek on one side of the building and a rail line on the other.

The village will pay for the demolition because the business had no insurance.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company