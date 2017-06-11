Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Pizzeria Is Demolished After Sinkhole Opens Underneath It

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio village has demolished a popular pizzeria after a sinkhole opened up beneath it.

Sprankle’s Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot-deep sinkhole appeared Friday, causing the first floor to partially collapse.

Sprankle’s has been a staple for 47 years in Crooksville, 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. While crews prepared to demolish the building, employees and community members salvaged as much food and equipment as they could.

Owner Roger Sprankle tells WBNS the sinkhole might have been caused by having a creek on one side of the building and a rail line on the other.

The village will pay for the demolition because the business had no insurance.

