Police: Man Shot In Basement Of Columbus Main Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been shot in the basement of the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch in the city’s downtown and a suspect is in custody.

The building was evacuated after the shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) witnesses inside the library say they heard several gunshots and were told by library employees that an active shooter was in the building and they needed to leave.

The man who was shot reportedly was hospitalized in stable condition at a Columbus hospital.

