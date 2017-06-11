Prosecutor Plans Appeal After Model’s Conviction Overturned

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor says she will file an appeal with the state Supreme Court after appellate judges overturned the conviction and sentence of a former model accused of trying to hire a hit man.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) 34-year-old Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after a jury convicted her of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Prosecutors say Lambert wanted to kill the mother of her two teen stepdaughters and provided a $125 down payment to a hit man who was actually an undercover police detective.

An appeals court ruled the indictment wasn’t specific enough and the case shouldn’t have gone to trial.

Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wolford says the indictment was clear and Lambert knew what she was accused of doing.

