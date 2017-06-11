Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Prosecutor Plans Appeal After Model’s Conviction Overturned

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor says she will file an appeal with the state Supreme Court after appellate judges overturned the conviction and sentence of a former model accused of trying to hire a hit man.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) 34-year-old Tara Lambert was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after a jury convicted her of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Prosecutors say Lambert wanted to kill the mother of her two teen stepdaughters and provided a $125 down payment to a hit man who was actually an undercover police detective.

An appeals court ruled the indictment wasn’t specific enough and the case shouldn’t have gone to trial.

Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wolford says the indictment was clear and Lambert knew what she was accused of doing.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company