Restoration Hopes For Ohio Rail Station Go Up In Flames

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
GENOA, Ohio (AP) — A fire has ended plans to restore a historic railway station in northwest Ohio.

The Blade reports ( ) officials in the village of Genoa say the 125-year-old station will be demolished after it was gutted by last week’s fire. Genoa is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. It was the last existing station for an interurban line that once linked Toledo, Lima and later Detroit with Sandusky, Lorain and Cleveland. The village had been using it for storage.

Preservationists about a year ago approached village officials about renovating the building. An architect estimated the cost at $250,000, which the village couldn’t afford.

Renovation supporters had hoped the building could be mothballed until the money was raised.

Information from: The Blade,

