Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Seager, Dodgers Rally For 9-7 Win Against Reds

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager capped Los Angeles’ six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers sweep the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-7 victory on Sunday.

Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles’ rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice. Rasiel Iglesias (2-1) replaced Brice with a runner on first and walked three straight batters to force in a run, trimming Cincinnati’s lead to 7-5. Seager then hit a drive to center for his ninth homer.

Chase Utley also connected for the Dodgers, who have won four straight. Luis Avilan (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 200th career save.

Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler, Joey Votto and Devin Mesoraco homered for Cincinnati.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company