Teen Dies After Being Pulled From Central Ohio Reservoir

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him from a central Ohio reservoir where he had been cliff jumping.

Authorities haven’t identified the teen. He died at a hospital after being pulled from the Hoover Reservoir near Westerville on Saturday night.

The Genoa Township Police Department said in a Facebook post the teen was among a group cliff jumping and that he struggled in strong currents. Rescuers were called around 8 p.m. when the teen didn’t surface.

Dive teams from Genoa Township and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found the teen.

The reservoir is about 10 miles northeast of downtown Columbus.

