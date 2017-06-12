Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

2 New York Girls Identified As Victims In Fatal Ohio Crash

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified two girls from upstate New York as the victims in a fatal crash on an Ohio highway over the weekend.

The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York, reports ( ) that the medical examiner’s office in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, says 7-year-old Payton Thatcher, of Glens Falls, and 13-year-old Tiarra Couture, of Argyle, were killed in Saturday’s early morning crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The girls were half sisters.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the girls’ 51-year-old grandmother swerved to avoid a deer, and their vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

The girls’ mother was hospitalized in serious condition. Her 9-year-old son was expected to be released from a hospital Monday. The grandmother was treated and released.

The accident occurred in Strongsville, about 15 miles southwest of Cleveland.

___

Information from: The Post-Star,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company