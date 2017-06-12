Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

6 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say four adults and two children were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Cleveland home.

The accident occurred Sunday evening, and the sedan involved has caused significant damage to the home.

Officials say the two children were in the vehicle that crashed into the home. None of the reported injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the cause of the crash.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company