6 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home
Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say four adults and two children were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Cleveland home.
The accident occurred Sunday evening, and the sedan involved has caused significant damage to the home.
Officials say the two children were in the vehicle that crashed into the home. None of the reported injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police have not released the names of the victims or the cause of the crash.