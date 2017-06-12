Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fellow Ohio Officer Says He Heard Tires Squeal, Then Gunshot

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A fellow University of Cincinnati police officer says he heard tires squeal before a gunshot at the scene of a 2015 police shooting.

Officer David Lindenschmidt was called to testify Monday for the state in the murder retrial of former Officer Ray Tensing. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The white officer said he thought the black unarmed motorist was trying to kill him with his car and he fired to stop the threat to his life.

Lindenschmidt said there was “no question” he heard tires squealing before a shot. A civilian prosecution witness testified Friday she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose’s car moved.

Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company